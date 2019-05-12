Mother's Day 2019: Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever takes a dig at the Bollywood celebs

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 12.51 pm May 12 2019, 12.51 pm

Veteran actor Johnny Lever’s name is synonymous with comedy. Since our childhood, the actor has given us some of the best comedy in films and has left us laughing until our stomach hurts. He carved a niche that will be difficult to replace. Now that the actor has slowed down his acting projects, his daughter Jamie Lever has stepped in, to carry her dad’s legacy forward. The young performer, slowly making it big in the comedy circuit, has left us impressed with her mimicking skills. This Mother’s Day, Jamie decided to opt for something different and posted a hilarious video mimicking the many avatars of the Filmy Maa.

The video has her taking a jibe at the clichéd wishes posted online on Mother’s Day every year and sees her mimicking the style of many Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others. Not to miss, she hasn’t spared her dad Johnny too. Through her stand-up act, she has enacted how a typical millennial celebrates Mother’s day with hashtags and selfies. “Itna pyaar sirf Mother’s Day pe aata hain?” she says as she moves on to talk about mother’s love in desi meals.

Take a look at Jamie’s video:

This Mother's day, watch @Its_JamieLever's take on #Bollywood's #Maa and keep watching India Food Network for the extraordinary taste of Maa ke haath ka khana.#IFNMomMade #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Fikx1yn2MD — India Food Network (@ifn) May 10, 2019

Jamie was also seen in the Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali in 2013 and portrayed the role of Champa in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, besides hosting several shows. The comedian also has an interest in music. Talking about the same, she said in an earlier interview, "Music has always been an important part of my life, in fact, many thought I’ll take up singing as a career but I was passionate about comedy and wanted to act. Even though I decided to follow my father's footsteps and do comedy, I incorporate singing in my stand up acts & performances.”