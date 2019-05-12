Mother's Day 2019: Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut calls her the pride of Himachal Pradesh

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 2.29 pm May 12 2019, 2.29 pm

Even as the world celebrates Mother’s Day 2019, we have been coming across millions of social media users paying tribute to their mothers. Many have taken a trip down the memory lane and have shared lovely throwback images of their mothers, to express gratitude. Several B-Townies have also penned the sweetest notes for their moms. However, for Kangana Ranaut and her mom Asha Ranaut, it’s the other way round. The latter has instead taken the opportunity of the day to express her joy on her daughter’s achievements.

“Not only me, but the entire family is known because of Kangana. This is the best gift any child can give to their mother. The place she is at, in terms of her achievements is a matter of pride for the entire family. My daughter is very capable and she has always dealt with her problems herself. No one has ever helped her on this journey. She inherits the qualities of truthfulness, honesty and self-dependance from me. She also inherits the quality of never giving up and I’ve seen her do her best always. She has very well applied these qualities in her personal and professional life. Such traits are always clearly visible in her decisions,” she said.

She further congratulated all the mothers whose daughters have made the family proud by staying away from them, without any aid. “I would like to congratulate all the mothers whose daughters have achieved something staying away from the family, without assistance or help, and are now making the family proud. Also, love to all the daughters who make their parents proud with their hard work. My daughter Kangana is making the entire Himachal Pradesh proud,” she concluded.

Kangana hails from Bhambla, a small town in Himachal Pradesh. She shot to fame with Gangster, released in 2006, which was also her Bollywood debut. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, that is scheduled for a July 26 release.