Mother's Day 2019: Katrina Kaif, Jhanvi Kapoor and other celebs' pay tribute to their mothers

It’s May 12, 2019, the day to celebrate Mother’s Day and pay tribute to all the super moms in the world. Although motherhood is a celebration that cannot be restricted to a single day, today can be the best day to make her feel special and what she means to you. Take that extra effort and do something special for her. While social media is currently overloaded with Mother’s Day wishes, tinsel town can't be far behind in putting up special posts for their mothers. To celebrate the essence of the day, many have dug out old childhood pictures of themselves with their moms, leaving us smitten! From Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon to Soha Ali Khan and others, here are some of the best Mother’s Day wishes posted by the B-Townies.
Beginning with the current crush of the nation, Sara Ali Khan, the actor posted a grey scale image of her mother Amrita Singh, who looks stunning in her candid shot. Calling the latter the ‘strongest woman’ in her post, Sara spoke about how her mother has been a constant motivation and inspiration for her.
Here’s a look at Sara’s Mother’s Day 2019 post:
Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy 🥇👩👧🐥🐣 🧸Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are. 👥💪🏻🤞🏻🤲🏻👏🏻🙏🏻#travelbuddy #soulsister #gratitude #strongestwoman #bosslady #gotitfrommymama #number1 #mywholeworld
Similarly, B-Town beauty Katrina also shared a beautiful black and white picture of her mother Suzanne Turquotte and called her the one with a golden heart.
Here’s Katrina’s post for her mother:
Look how pretty ....my mom 😍roses are red , violets are blue , there is noone dearer than a mom like you 💙❤️#herheartofgold Definitely the one who best fits that description @kalyanjewellers_official
Jahnvi treated our eyes with an extremely adorable picture of her herself with Sridevi. In it, the Dhadak actor is seen sitting on the lap of her late mother and the two are all smiles for the camera. The heart-wrenching picture has little Janhvi donning a ghagra and golden pieces of jewellery while Sridevi is seen looking beautiful in a maroon and white sari. This one bought tears to our eyes!
Take a look at Jhanvi’s post:
Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day
Jacqueline Fernandez also posted a lovely picture with her mother. The two look pretty in dresses.
Here's Jacqueline's post:
Missing my mama 🌸 happy mummy’s day!
Soha’s endearing post features her with her mother Sharmila Tagore and little Inaaya Naumi Khemu sitting on her mother’s lap as the latter reads to her from a storybook.
Here’s Soha’s Instagram post:
It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️#happymothersday
Kriti Sanon shared a picture that shows her planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheeks. The actor called her beloved mommy ‘God’s most beautiful creation’.
Find Kriti’s post here:
Happyy Mother’s day Mumma😘❤️.. You are God’s most beautiful कृति (creation) Your strong mind, overflowing love for everyone, your self belief, super cute childish side and your supermom side.. you make me wanna be a better and a stronger person! Love you maa!! 😘❤️🤗 i love your smile.. and i wanna make you smile more often!! 🤗☺️😘 #HappyMothersDay #blessedtohaveyou
Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, shared a picture with her mother and her mother-in-law. In the post that features her husband Riteish Deshmukh's mother, she writes that the picture was taken 'minutes' before she delivered her first child. Sweet!
Here's Genelia's post for her mother:
Dearest Aai .. This is the day And minutes before I became a mum and I had no clue how I was going to turn out but you knew I would be fine and that meant everything to me.. Thank you for being the perfect example to follow.. I promise you I want my boys to be exactly like your boys.. Please hold my hand and show me the path .. Happy Mother’s Day Aai- Love You 3000
Vivek Oberoi also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood days of his mother kissing him lovingly.
Take a look at Vivek’s post here:
Thank you for being such an incredible mother to me. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Thank you for being there for me always and in all ways! Happy Mother’s Day Maa! I love you and I am so proud to be your son ♥️ #mothersday
The sports legends haven't stepped back too, in penning lovely notes for their mothers.
Here's a look at Geeta Phogat's Instagram post for her mom:
माँ तो माँ है, इनका दर्जा सर्वोच्च हैं ❤️ #happymothersday
Saina Nehwal and her mommy can be seen flashing their wide and beautiful smiles as they pose for the camera.
Here's her post:
Mummy 🤗🤗.... Happy Mother’s Day 🙏🙏 #mothersday
Here’s wishing all the lovely mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day!