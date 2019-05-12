Mother's Day 2019: Katrina Kaif, Jhanvi Kapoor and other celebs' pay tribute to their mothers

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 12.07 pm May 12 2019, 12.07 pm

It’s May 12, 2019, the day to celebrate Mother’s Day and pay tribute to all the super moms in the world. Although motherhood is a celebration that cannot be restricted to a single day, today can be the best day to make her feel special and what she means to you. Take that extra effort and do something special for her. While social media is currently overloaded with Mother’s Day wishes, tinsel town can't be far behind in putting up special posts for their mothers. To celebrate the essence of the day, many have dug out old childhood pictures of themselves with their moms, leaving us smitten! From Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon to Soha Ali Khan and others, here are some of the best Mother’s Day wishes posted by the B-Townies.

Beginning with the current crush of the nation, Sara Ali Khan, the actor posted a grey scale image of her mother Amrita Singh, who looks stunning in her candid shot. Calling the latter the ‘strongest woman’ in her post, Sara spoke about how her mother has been a constant motivation and inspiration for her.

Similarly, B-Town beauty Katrina also shared a beautiful black and white picture of her mother Suzanne Turquotte and called her the one with a golden heart.

Jahnvi treated our eyes with an extremely adorable picture of her herself with Sridevi. In it, the Dhadak actor is seen sitting on the lap of her late mother and the two are all smiles for the camera. The heart-wrenching picture has little Janhvi donning a ghagra and golden pieces of jewellery while Sridevi is seen looking beautiful in a maroon and white sari. This one bought tears to our eyes!

Jacqueline Fernandez also posted a lovely picture with her mother. The two look pretty in dresses.

Soha’s endearing post features her with her mother Sharmila Tagore and little Inaaya Naumi Khemu sitting on her mother’s lap as the latter reads to her from a storybook.

Kriti Sanon shared a picture that shows her planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheeks. The actor called her beloved mommy ‘God’s most beautiful creation’.

Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, shared a picture with her mother and her mother-in-law. In the post that features her husband Riteish Deshmukh's mother, she writes that the picture was taken 'minutes' before she delivered her first child. Sweet!

Vivek Oberoi also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood days of his mother kissing him lovingly.

The sports legends haven't stepped back too, in penning lovely notes for their mothers.

Saina Nehwal and her mommy can be seen flashing their wide and beautiful smiles as they pose for the camera.

Here’s wishing all the lovely mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day!