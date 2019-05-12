Mother's Day 2019: Milind Soman shares a clip of his 80-year-old mother nailing push-ups

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 7.11 pm May 12 2019, 7.11 pm

Indian model Milind Soman has been the nation’s crush for years now. Besides being known as a fitness enthusiast, he has also grabbed the headlines for marrying a woman who is almost half his age. He broke the hearts of millions by tying the knot with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar in April 2018 and the two also share their love for marathons and fitness. While the rest of the world poured in their love and gratitude for their mothers on Mother’s Day 2019, Milind went a step ahead and posted an inspiring video of his mother.

The video sees him doing push-ups with his 80-year-old mother Usha Soman and the two nail it like pros by completing 15 push-ups in 16 seconds. The duo can be seen in a beach, with Milink donning a tea which has ‘Pinkathon Ambassador’ imprinted on it and his mom is seen in a white sari. “This message is for all mothers out there, take a little bit of time after yourselves every day. Even if its 5 or 10 ten minutes, whatever you can manage, we want to see all of you super fit,” he can be heard saying in the background of the video. Through his caption, he wrote about how our mothers ignore their own health while taking care of us and everyone else in the world. He urged his followers to show their love for their moms by helping them to keep their health as their priority.

“Make every day Mother’s day,” he signed off his post. Take a look at it here:

Milind’s Instagram profile is loaded with pictures of him doing fitness activities. Needless to say, he has time and again proved to be a fitness inspiration for all.