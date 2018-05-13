Mother’s Day: B-town posts their best wishes

It’s Mother’s Day today and just like the rest of the world, Bollywood too is sharing their wishes and love on social media accounts for their moms. Many celebs shared emotional messages and pictures of themselves with their mothers. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, everyone remembered their mothers on this special day.
Amitabh tweeted that there’s nothing like a mother’s love and he thanked his and all mothers for loving and taking care of their children.
T 2802 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2018
There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F
Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring her mother, Madhu Chopra and Varun Dhawan shared a pic of him and his mother with a simple message ‘Happy Mother’s Day maa.’
Can’t wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay https://t.co/TW6oYJpMUU— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 13, 2018
Other stars too shared messages about their mothers. Take a look below.
Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you!— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 13, 2018
Share some of your mommy’s love with @Streax_Pro and #HighlightMaaKaPyaar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFYIdXVMG7
This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played it😇Still feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing me😬😍😘And I got my FIRST handwritten card today🤗😢😬Happy Mother’s Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen , Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude