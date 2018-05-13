home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Mother’s Day: B-town posts their best wishes

First published: May 13, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Updated: May 13, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

It’s Mother’s Day today and just like the rest of the world, Bollywood too is sharing their wishes and love on social media accounts for their moms. Many celebs shared emotional messages and pictures of themselves with their mothers. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, everyone remembered their mothers on this special day.

Amitabh tweeted that there’s nothing like a mother’s love and he thanked his and all mothers for loving and taking care of their children.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring her mother, Madhu Chopra and Varun Dhawan shared a pic of him and his mother with a simple message ‘Happy Mother’s Day maa.’

Other stars too shared messages about their mothers. Take a look below.

Hello beautiful mommy. It’s your day. Today & everyday ✨

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! #happymothersday to me and mine!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Happy Mother’s Day MA 💙💙💙💙

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

