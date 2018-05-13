Mother’s Day: B-town posts their best wishes

It’s Mother’s Day today and just like the rest of the world, Bollywood too is sharing their wishes and love on social media accounts for their moms. Many celebs shared emotional messages and pictures of themselves with their mothers. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, everyone remembered their mothers on this special day.

Amitabh tweeted that there’s nothing like a mother’s love and he thanked his and all mothers for loving and taking care of their children.

There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2018

Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring her mother, Madhu Chopra and Varun Dhawan shared a pic of him and his mother with a simple message ‘Happy Mother’s Day maa.’

Can’t wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay https://t.co/TW6oYJpMUU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 13, 2018

Other stars too shared messages about their mothers. Take a look below.

Happy Mother’s Day MA 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT