Mother’s Day: When SOTY 2 actress Ananya Pandey was caught ‘red handed’ lying to her mom!

Onkar Kulkarni May 12 2019, 11.31 am May 12 2019, 11.31 am

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, in.com gets in conversation with the mother of Bollywood’s newest entrant - Ananya Pandey. The B-Town newbie is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey and made her debut in Dharma Productions’ venture Student Of The Year 2. She will be seen with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in this Punit Malhotra directorial. This Mother’s Day is special for Bhavana Pandey as two days prior, she saw the release of Ananya’s SOTY 2. The proud mummy is excited to see her daughter grow and make her way to the big screen. On the special day, she remembers the naughty side of her daughter.

“Ananya has been a brilliant child, but like every other mother, even I faced problem during her teenage days,” she says. Listing the issues, she adds, “We used to have arguments when it came to her night outs, crossing the deadline during late night parties, going for music concerts etc.” Bhavana remembers how she once caught Ananya red-handed. She elaborates the incident, “You have an age limit when it comes to starting your account on social media. She was under-aged and I remember how slyly she was trying to figure her way out opening her page on Facebook. I caught hold of her and told her to quit it.”

Ask the mother, what was the toughest phase of Ananya’s life, and she is quick to add, “That was before she started shooting for her debut film. Ananya was supposed to go abroad for her further studies when the opportunity came from Dharma Productions. She wanted to make her debut with a film like Student Of The Year 2. This is why she let go of her college admission and signed the film instead. The period between letting go of the admission and the film to go on the floor was the toughest. July 2017 she was to go, and the film went on floor in April 2018, between this she became all anxious, she was stressed. However, she took up diction and dance classes to better her as a performer and it kept her attention diverted. This was the time when I stood by her and calmed her.”