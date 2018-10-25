Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui treats us with the first still

B-Town superstar Nawauddin Siddiqui is all set for his next. The actor, who was last seen in Nandita Das' Manto, now has a romantic wedding comedy coming up. While a few details from the film, titled Motichoor Chaknachoor, were already revealed earlier, Siddiqui on Thursday took to Twitter to treat fans with the first still from the film. Along with his post, the Sacred Games star also mentioned that the film is a ‘special gift for kids and their family’.

We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids & their family...

MOTICHOOR CHAKNACHOOR - A Romantic Wedding Comedy pic.twitter.com/Pbl8LxVRHm — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 25, 2018

Reports earlier suggested that the film will also star Athiya Shetty and has already gone on floors in Bhopal. This will also mark the first time that Nawazuddin and Athiya will be seen sharing screen space and reports further add that the two are undergoing extensive language and accent training for their roles in the film.

"It's a romcom with some family drama and revolves around the odd couple. It will be shot entirely in Bhopal with the first schedule wrapping up on November 10. The film got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings," reported Mumbai Mirror.

Helmed by Debamitra Hassan, the much-anticipated film is said to wrap up its shoot by the first week of December.