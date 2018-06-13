Mouni RAW-y! The actress confirms her third film opposite John Abraham

Mouni Roy is definitely on a roll. She will make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. She has been shooting for her second film which is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. And now she has bagged her third film. Yep! Mouni will star opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter. Rumours of her being a part of this film were doing the rounds of gossip mills for a while, and now Mouni has confirmed the development to Mumbai Mirror as she said, “I’ve given auditions in the past but this film just happened. I went for a meeting and the team instantly felt I suited the character as I have an old world vibe. They offered me the role and I immediately said ‘yes’. I wasn’t happy with the other offers I got around the time but I am excited about this film.”

So it's finally coming through for Mouni. With the three interesting projects, Mouni is definitely is here to stay.

She also shared her excitement over working with John, who she thinks is intimidating and also revealed that she is yet to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan for Brahmastra. “I love John sir’s work. He has an intimidating personality but everyone says wonderful things about him. These days, I’m kind of numb. After facing the camera with Akshay sir, I’ve worked with Ranbir and Alia but am yet to shoot with Bachchan sir. When I do, I will be so nervous I’ll probably hide in a corner (laughs)."

Who would have thought that Mouni will go on to bag such interesting films? Talking about RAW, the film was supposed to have Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, but then he walked out of the project after which John came on-board. RAW will be shot in 60 days as it will be a start-to-finish schedule. The team will travel to the parts of Gujarat, Srinagar, and Nepal to shoot the film, which is said to be a thriller flick set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.