Mouni Roy bids adieu to Naagin with an emotional post, thanks Ekta Kapoor

It’s no surprise that daily soap actors become household names and the fans keep them close to their heart. Parting with a character is always difficult. It has been now confirmed that actor, Mouni Roy is set to bid adieu to Ekta Kapoor produced TV series Naagin. And her fans will definitely miss her. The show had made Mouni a household name and brought her immense popularity among the television viewers.

Mouni was a part of Naagin from 2015 to 2017. She is now ready to embark on her journey into movies. The actor posted a series of videos and pictures from the sets of the show on her Instagram. Mouni also captioned an emotional note giving a throwback to her characters from the series. She said that she was “holding onto this emotion for quite a while now.”

Mouni thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity and wished the new team all the very best.

The third series of Naagin will soon go into production. Surbhi Jyoti of Qubool Hai fame will don the role of the protagonist while Anita Hassanadani from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will play the antagonist.