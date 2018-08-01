It’s all about the Mouni honey: No Raina for Roy says Naagin star

Mouni Roy is over the moon right now, thanks to the multiple Bollywood projects she has in her kitty at the moment. The TV actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Needless to say, her fans are excited as much as she is. But her recent statement might just sadden her followers. For the longest time, speculations about Mouni and Mohit Raina‘s romance has been part of tabloids. Their pictures together only added more fuel to the fire. Yes, there were reports about the trouble in their paradise a few months back and looks like those were true as Mouni has confirmed that she is single. What's more? She has said that she is not even friends with Mohit.

“I am single and have been so for a long time. Mohit and I are not even friends,” she told Mumbai Mirror. That is quite a shocking revelation, we have to admit. Majorly because she couldn't stop gushing over Mohit's look in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 that was launched in February. “Look at him. He looks like a bear. Already he is so huge and on top of that all that hair. Imagine if he was wearing all black,” she said at the launch of the show in February this year.

And she was dropping comments with heart emojis on Mohit's Instagram posts too:

We wonder what happened in these months then. Will Mohit counter comment on this and clear the air? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch.