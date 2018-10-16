Bollywood Mouni Roy spared of #MeToo, denies being sexually harassed by Reema Kagti Prajakta Ajgaonkar October 16 2018, 2.35 pm October 16 2018, 2.35 pm

The #Metoo movement called for a landmark decision from 11 women filmmakers who took a firm stand to not work with “proven offenders”. The list includes Alankrita Shrivastava, Kiran Rao, Gauri Shinde, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain, Zoya Akhtar and Shonali Bose.

Konkona shared the list on social media with a statement, however, a Twitter user immediately commented on it claiming that Reema Kagti is “known to sexually harass Mouni Roy during Gold movie.”

This didn’t go down well with Mouni Roy, who made her big screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar with Gold. She denied those claims and stated that while shooting for the film, never ever did she face a situation like that and only hoped that the maligning stopped as it takes away from the women who have been wronged or who are taking a stand. She took a brave stand for Reema Kagti, clearing the ground.

I was not harassed on the set of Gold by anyone. Director or otherwise. I wish this maligning would stop as it not only harassing me and Reema Kagti but also taking away from women that have truly been wronged.@konkonas @rachitmehrotra https://t.co/QfApil8per — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) October 14, 2018

We’re glad that this isn’t another upsetting case of #MeToo, but in fact, a clear picture with no sort of harassment involved. Speaking of her other work commitments, she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China.