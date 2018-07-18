Mouni Roy strikes gold, roped in for Dinesh Vijan's next

Former TV actress Mouni Roy is on a roll. The Bengali beauty, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, is now bagged for another Hindi film. The actress will be seen as a Gujarati woman in producer Dinesh Vijan’s next. The film will also see Newton star Rajkummar Rao.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the film, titled Made In China, will have Mouni playing a Mumbai girl who moves to Gujarat after marrying Rao, while Rao will be seen as a Gujarati businessman. The film, marks the second collaboration of Rajkummar with Dinesh Vijan, is helmed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale.

“We wanted someone who’d connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect. Raj will start prep soon and the chameleon he is, I’m sure he’ll quickly get into character,” Dinesh told Mirror.

Made In China will go on floors in September and the shooting will take place in Mumbai, Gujarat and China. Meanwhile, the Naagin actress is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan.