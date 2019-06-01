Shikha Dhariwal June 01 2019, 12.01 pm June 01 2019, 12.01 pm

Mouni Roy walked into the limelight after Ekta Kapoor’s popular soap Naagin, which gave her an avenue into Bollywood films. By the looks of it, it seems like the actress has found her footing in the industry quite quickly. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer film gold. After Gold, she bagged many big-banner projects Like Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor and Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. Apart from these, she has signed the Gulshan Kumar biopic too. She was last seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter and had signed her fifth movie Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

But if sources are to believed, Mouni is not a part of Nawaz’s film anymore. The makers are looking for a new actress to pair opposite Nawaz for Bole Chudiyan even as they claim that Mouni’s temper and irresponsible behaviour is the reason they’re looking for a replacement.

Mouni’s team is in fire-fighting mode as they shared a different statement. ‘Mouni is not a part of Nawaazuddin starrer film Bole Chudiya. She didn’t sign the contract because she didn’t like her role,” the statement said. The actor’s spokesperson alleged that it was the makers who were unprofessional and not her. Mouni felt that there were several discrepancies in the contract and that’s the reason she never signed it in the first place.

We contacted the film’s director Rajesh Bhatia to understand his side of the story. Rajesh put the blame of Mouni for being irresponsible on the sets. “She even reached 3 hours late for script narration on the very first day, where actors were waiting for her in the conference room and she continued this routine on the sets too. She used to lose her temper on silly things and other senior actors were surprised to see her behaviour and tantrums on set. We were not happy with her acting skills and her unprofessional attitude,” Rajesh said.