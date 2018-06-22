Mouni Roy's beau Mohit Raina follows suit, to make his Bollywood debut!

As television's Naagin, Mouni Roy is set to make her big screen debut, her beau Mohit Raina seems to be following suit. He will be making his big screen debut with the movie titled Uri. He will be essaying the role of an Indian Army officer. The movie is based on a real-life incident that happened in Uri when 19 Indian soldiers were killed by a militant group. Post the attack, the Indian army carried out a surgical strike across the border in retaliation.

Speaking about the same, Raina said, "It was my dream to join the Indian Army. Since that never got fulfilled, I make up for it by playing a soldier whenever I get a chance. Also, I have always taken up challenging roles on television. So, though I love commercial films, I wanted something different for my film debut as well. Uri has actors like Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, and it will be a learning experience working with them. Whether it is mythology, history or any other genre, the role has to be backed by strong content. Nation always comes first, and I feel that it is a great opportunity to be part of a film that portrays the incident."

Uri stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. It is helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by RSVP Productions. Speaking of Mouni Roy's big screen debut, she will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold which releases on August 15 this year. She recently bagged RAW opposite John Abraham. And not to forget she also stars in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.