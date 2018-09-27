image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Mouni Roy's latest photoshoot is a sight for sore eyes!

Bollywood

Mouni Roy's latest photoshoot is a sight for sore eyes!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 27 2018, 5.10 pm
back
Alia BhattAyan MukerjiBollywoodbrahmastraEntertainmentMouni RoyRajkummar RaoRanbir Kapoor
nextAmitabh Bachchan reveals why he is missing from Karan's groupfie with Deepika, Ranbir
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!

Hugs of Hindostan: SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, Aamir, Alia and Karan in one frame

Karan Johar’s son Yash replicates his father’s pose, right to the pointed toes