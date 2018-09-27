Mouni Roy's latest photoshoot is a sight for sore eyes!

Mouni Roy is currently on cloud nine with a couple of Bollywood projects in her kitty. The actor who is all set to ring in her birthday, which falls on the September 28, recently took off to Greece along with her girl pals to celebrate her 34th. Needless to say, the television-turned-Bollywood actor is now an internet sensation and her pictures are simply a treat to every fans’ eyes. Sharing a glimpse from her picturesque vacay, she put up another set of breathtaking pictures of her and they’re ridiculously stunning!

With this post, the exquisite beauty takes the hotness meter up a few notches higher! She wore black lace bralette and teamed it with a thigh-high slit dust rose wrap-around skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of orange tassel earrings and black tie-up sandals and looked like a million bucks! She kept her make-up minimal with just blush on her cheeks and brightened up her eyes. And of course, those curls are to die for!

Meanwhile, Mouni is currently basking in the success of her last outing Gold and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. She also has Made In China in her books, in which she will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.