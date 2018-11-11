image
Sunday, November 11th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Move over Akshay Kumar, there’s a new fitness inspo in town

Bollywood

Move over Akshay Kumar, there’s a new fitness inspo in town

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 11 2018, 12.21 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywooddaughterEntertainmentHousefull 4KesariMission MangalNitara
nextArjun Kapoor brings in Boney Kapoor’s birthday, reveals his dad’s favourite child
ALSO READ

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur to share the Kouch

2.0: Three ways how this film has introduced new technologies to the Indian film industry

2.0: Rajinikanth calls Akshay Kumar the hero as well as the villain of the film