Move over Akshay Kumar, there’s a new fitness inspo in town

There’s no doubt that Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors we have in the industry. The actor claims that he doesn’t smoke and drink and follows a healthy routine. Akshay social media feed is loaded with workout videos that give us immense motivation on how to be fit and look fine. But there seems to be some serious competition for him.

That competition is coming from none other than his daughter Nitara. The 6-year-old is now joining her father in giving give us some fitness goals. On Sunday morning Akshay took to Instagram to share a video in which his daughter is working the battle rope exercise like a pro. You got to believe us when we say this is no easy exercise, but Nitara seems to be doing it quite well. Akshay seems to be taking credit for Nitara’s workout though, noting that it is a result of ‘Great parenting’.

Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon 🙏🏻 @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/SYfSmoZEdb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 5, 2018

Speaking of the actor’s schedule on the big screen, Akshay will next be seen in Kesari which is slated to release in March this year. He also has Housefull 4 in his kitty which is slated to release on Diwali next year. Just a few days ago, he also announced another movie titled Mission Mangal which also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.