Move over Mohit Raina, there's a new Shiva in town

These insanely good-looking guys of Indian small screen who played Lord Shiva enjoy quite a fan following. The two most popular Mahadevs are certainly Samar Jai Singh from the good old Doordarshan serial Om Namah Shivay and Mohit Raina from Devon Ka Dev Mahadev.

But we are sad to say that their days as Mahadev in public recollection are now over. Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar Minister and the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been playing to the galleries with his Shiva avatar in Bihar.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/W8KNyMkiOw — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

Tej Pratap offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before he left for the Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. He, however, thought that dressing up as Shiva was a good idea as well.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

The dude is clearly fond of dressing up for the occasion or perhaps he hasn’t yet grown out of his fancy dress days. Previously, he has also donned the Lord Krishna attire for a new year celebration. Surrounded himself with cows. Played the flute. What a ‘gai’.

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Minister & son of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute dressed as Krishna, to celebrate New Year pic.twitter.com/7xgq9pF3Mf — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2017

Also just so you know, Tej Pratap is also set to make his Bollywood debut? It’s called Rudra, the avatar.

All the best, then...