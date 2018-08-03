home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Move over Mohit Raina, there's a new Shiva in town

Move over Mohit Raina, there's a new Shiva in town

First published: August 03, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

These insanely good-looking guys of Indian small screen who played Lord Shiva enjoy quite a fan following. The two most popular Mahadevs are certainly Samar Jai Singh from the good old Doordarshan serial Om Namah Shivay and Mohit Raina from Devon Ka Dev Mahadev.

 

But we are sad to say that their days as Mahadev in public recollection are now over. Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar Minister and the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been playing to the galleries with his Shiva avatar in Bihar.

Tej Pratap offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before he left for the Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. He, however, thought that dressing up as Shiva was a good idea as well.

The dude is clearly fond of dressing up for the occasion or perhaps he hasn’t yet grown out of his fancy dress days.  Previously, he has also donned the Lord Krishna attire for a new year celebration. Surrounded himself with cows. Played the flute. What a ‘gai’.

Also just so you know, Tej Pratap is also set to make his Bollywood debut? It’s called Rudra, the avatar.

All the best, then...

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Debut #Entertainment #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Lord Shiva #Patna #Prayer #Tej Pratap Singh #Television

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All