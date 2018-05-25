home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Move over mushiness, Ali and Richa’s is one politically aware couple and THIS proves it!

First published: May 25, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Updated: May 25, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Who knew that the dangerous Bholi Punjaban could fall for the resilient Zafar? But miracles do happen and this one dropped like a bomb that went off like an array of fireworks. Though they initially resisted accepting their relationship, like all the other B-town couples (*coughs*Ranveer-Deepika*coughs), but Richa accepted the same early in the year, during an interview.

But just in case you were thinking that these two will be just another Bollywood couple vacationing abroad and going all mushy on social media, you are in for a reality check. While they are adorable on SM, but theirs is also a couple that is politically aware and doesn’t refrain from pointing out the inefficiencies. Richa is the most outspoken actress and is often trolled for being so, but that does not stop her.

Richa took to Twitter to highlight the incident of a cop saving a Muslim man from being lynched by a Hindutva mob, in the event of such incidents rising at an alarming rate. And Ali soon came up with his own tweet to support the same, as if to tell the trolls that they are a combined force to be reckoned with.

This not just proves how the two are vigilant citizens of the country, but how unlike other Bollywood stars, are not scared of speaking up on issues that matter. Kudos to Ali and Richa for not bowing down because of the trolls and being a couple that is as good at entertaining as at raising voice at what’s wrong.

