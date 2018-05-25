Move over mushiness, Ali and Richa’s is one politically aware couple and THIS proves it!

Who knew that the dangerous Bholi Punjaban could fall for the resilient Zafar? But miracles do happen and this one dropped like a bomb that went off like an array of fireworks. Though they initially resisted accepting their relationship, like all the other B-town couples (*coughs*Ranveer-Deepika*coughs), but Richa accepted the same early in the year, during an interview.

But just in case you were thinking that these two will be just another Bollywood couple vacationing abroad and going all mushy on social media, you are in for a reality check. While they are adorable on SM, but theirs is also a couple that is politically aware and doesn’t refrain from pointing out the inefficiencies. Richa is the most outspoken actress and is often trolled for being so, but that does not stop her.

Richa took to Twitter to highlight the incident of a cop saving a Muslim man from being lynched by a Hindutva mob, in the event of such incidents rising at an alarming rate. And Ali soon came up with his own tweet to support the same, as if to tell the trolls that they are a combined force to be reckoned with.

This brave cop Gagandeep Singh has saved another life from ending up as a statistic. Do you recognise any of the attackers? They are murderers who couldn’t succeed this time because a man did his job. Do they deserve jobs,sympathy?They roam free in society... https://t.co/xWwi1U3P60 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 25, 2018

We have hope. #StopLynching . I urge the public to grow a heart and maybe a mind and see how stupid this is. Bunch of ppl beating a random man up. Despite police presence. These faces are there in the video but no action will be taken. ( see the video) https://t.co/frnYCQCsiF — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) May 25, 2018

This not just proves how the two are vigilant citizens of the country, but how unlike other Bollywood stars, are not scared of speaking up on issues that matter. Kudos to Ali and Richa for not bowing down because of the trolls and being a couple that is as good at entertaining as at raising voice at what’s wrong.