Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan roped in for the Hindi version

Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, helmed by Andy Serkis, premieres globally on December 7. The much-anticipated film will also be dubbed in Hindi and much to our delight, the streaming giant announced the names of the cast on Tuesday. A lot of Bollywood biggies have been roped in to lend their voices to the characters. Excited much? Here are the details.

B-Town A-listers Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have signed in to voice the characters for the Hindi dubbed version of the classic tale.

If you are wondering who will be playing whom then don’t worry. We have answers to all your questions!

The film will have Abhishek Bachchan voicing Bagheera, Kareena Kapoor being the voice of the mysterious snake Kaa, Anil Kapoor will lend his voice to the friendly bear Baloo, Madhuri Dixit will play Mowgli’s adoptive wolf mother Nisha and Jaggu dada Jackie Shroff will be the voice of villain Shere Khan.

On the other hand, the star-studded international cast of the film includes Christian Bale (Bagheera), Andy Serkis (Baloo), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Rohan Chand (Mowgli), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Freida Pinto (Messua).