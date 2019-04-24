Mr and Mrs Captain, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take team RCB out for a game night

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 12.27 pm April 24 2019, 12.27 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might not be doing well in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, but Captain Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in keeping up the morale of the team. Recently, the team had an outing at SMAAASH, Bangalore and it looks like they had lots of fun. There is a RCB vs Kings Eleven Punjab (KXIP) MATCH today in Bengaluru and prior to this captain felt that the team needed to let go of a little steam.

The team was joined by none other than Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma at their outing. Going by the IG stories of the RCB teammates, it looks like everybody had an enjoyable day bowling, playing laser tags, and doing other activities at the gaming arena. Anushka too was spotted bowling with other team members. Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen and other RCB players shared their activities of the Team Game Night on social media. The Zero actress, Anushka, also made an appearance in the Instagram stories of bowlers Himmat Singh and Dale Steyn.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, she is seen playing a laser tag game, ‘Art of Attack’ in which she is wearing a VR headset with a laser tag gun in her hand. Captain Kohli seems to be teasing his wife, but well, she cannot see as she has her VR glasses on.

RCB stands at the last position in the IPL points table with only 6 points as it has lost seven matches out of the 10 it has played until now. The team has been winning the last two consecutive matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. All eyes are on the team as it plays against KXIP match today, at 8 pm at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.