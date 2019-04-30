Mr India director Shekhar Kapur had to shelve his futuristic film Time Machine midway, here's a glimpse

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 10.02 am April 30 2019, 10.02 am

There are only a handful of superhero films in Hindi cinema that were truly received well by the audience. Hrithik Roshan's Krrish can be called the most successful one of the lot, at least monetarily. As far as Hindi superhero films are concerned, it was Shekhar Kapur's Mr India that presented the genre believably for the first time and still remains a favourite of many. Mr India was definitely ahead of its time but wasn't the only one Kapur had planned. There was Time Machine, a more futuristic film.

The film revolved around time travel and starred Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha in lead roles. A highly ambitious project by Kapur sadly never saw the light of day. It is said that he had to abandon it halfway due to lack of funds. We also read it was an official Hindi remake of Back To The Future, a Hollywood science fiction film. We just came across a brief glimpse of the film while it was in progress!

This was in 1992. After this, Kapur made the much-acclaimed Bandit Queen in 1994 before he moved to Hollywood. Bandit Queen was followed by films such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and New York, I Love You. But he probably always wanted to bring life to Time Machine.

In 2008, rumours of Time Machine being revived surfaced on the internet. It was also reported that Kapur signed a deal with UTV for this one as well as another passionate project Paani. However, nobody ever confirmed it and eventually, it did not work out. Paani, which was once announced, was supposed to be made under the YRF banner, did not work out either. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was brought on board and had even begun preparing.

The latest Hindi superhero film to have released and flunked is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi. It is probably never too late to revive Time Machine!