Mrinal Sen's and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan are connected, we bet you didn't know this

Acclaimed Indian director Mrinal Sen breathed his last on Sunday in his hometown of Kolkata due to a prolonged illness. The celebrated filmmaker is known to have formed the trio of legendary filmmakers Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, pioneering a new wave in Indian cinema. We came across an interesting piece of information on social media on Sunday, which involves Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Did you know that the late Sen and Lagaan have a connection? Check it out below.

Filmmaker Hardik Mehta took to Facebook to share the same. Sen initiated the New Wave of Indian cinema in the 1970s with his breakthrough film Bhuvan Shome. Now, what catches our attention is that the film’s leads were named Bhuvan and Gauri, which goes for Lagaan as well. Furthermore, Bhuvan Shome had a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan and the latter lent his voice to Lagaan as well! That’s not all. Both the films were shot in Gujarat. Kudos to Hardik, for giving us the knowledge of Gowariker’s beautiful tribute to Sen.

Coming to the late filmmaker, Sen is survived by his son Kunal. Tributes from all over, including of many popular Bollywood celebs have been pouring in for him. Reportedly, his last rites were performed on Wednesday.