Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna is back with her new book

First published: July 23, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

 

Twinkle Khanna shared a sneak peak of her upcoming book on social media. The actress-turned-writer posted on Instagram that she is a ‘nervous wreck right now’. The ‘sneak’ shows the cover for what will be the third book of Mrs Funnybones. Titled Pyjamas are Forgiving, the cover features the image of a woman in white, pictured upside down, along with some cutlery and food items.

Twinkle’s first book was Mrs Funnybones, which eventually went on to become a nickname of sorts for her. Her second book was The Legend of Laxmi Prasad. Both her books were well received by the audience.

With Pyjamas are Forgiving, Twinkle will be releasing her first novel. According to reports the story revolves around a woman who is at an Ayurvedic resort along with her ex-boyfriend and his young second wife. Pyjamas are Forgiving is being published by Juggernaut Books.

In a tweet, Twinkle revealed that she had fights with Chiki Sarkar, the founder of Juggernaut Books over the cover art, however Sarkar won. The author also hinted that Sarkar was ruthless when it came to editing her copy.

