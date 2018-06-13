MS Dhoni is all smiles after watching Race 3 along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and rest

Salman Khan-starer Eid bonanza Race 3 is already hogging all the limelight for obvious reasons. Right from the trailer, the songs to the dialogue that went viral, audiences have been eagerly waiting for this one. Before it hits the big screens on June 15, a special screening was arranged on Tuesday (June 11) night.

From Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem with his sister Huma Qureshi, Freddy Daruwala, director Remo Dsouza to producer Ramesh Taurani, all of them had a good time at the screening. Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also grabbed eyeballs as he caught a screening with wife Sakshi. Filmmaker David Dhawan was also spotted, and he was all smiles for the paparazzi after the screening.

Recently, director Remo Dsouza had revealed in a press statement, “The biggest vision while directing Race 3 was to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a Larger than life entry sequence in the movie.”

He also spoke about his experience of shooting the action sequences with Salman, “Salman has performed all the daredevil stunts all by himself. Right from the car chasing sequences and firing while riding a bike to all the gunshots and hand to hand combat all are performed by him. I was mesmerized when Salman refused to use anybody double for his action sequences. It will be a visual treat for everyone, each time when Salman appears on screen during the course of the movie. I was very clear since the beginning, wanted all the feel of the movie to be completely REAL. All the action sequence in the movie are specially choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arsu and was shot under high security and trained stunt professionals throughout.”

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is set to release on June 15.