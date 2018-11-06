Mubarakan: Drake calls Athiya ‘My Shetty’ and we're shook!

It was not long back when Canadian rapper Drake showed his closeness to Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, on Instagram. We remember how the entire internet had gone berserk after seeing this east meets west connection, and we welcomed it with open hands but the ‘link-up’ news went bleak after some days.

However, now we came across an interesting yet shocking update on this story. It was Athiya’s birthday on 5th November and the actress took to Instagram by posting a cute picture of herself, thanking everyone for the wishes and love.

Amidst so many comments, we managed to pick the most special one, which was by Drake. His comment does not only reveal that he has watched Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan thrice but also the fact that he refers to her as ‘My Shetty! A true Goddess!’ with heart emoticons… Well, that’s one friendship to look forward!

For those who don’t know, this is not the first time when Drake has expressed his affection for Athiya. According to a source, Athiya was in London for a trip and that’s when she met Drake in one of the clubs. Post the meeting, he started following her on Instagram. The two of them are said to share a good friendship and often exchange such gestures online. Nevertheless, it’s good to see them bonding over Bollywood!

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty who made her Bollywood with Hero was later seen in Mubarakan and is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.