Mukkabaaz gets U/A certificate, Anurag Kashyap thanks Prasoon Joshi and Smriti Irani

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, Mukkabaaz has been given a U/A certificate by the CBFC and the director says he is grateful to censor board Chief Prasoon Joshi for a “reasonable, rational and empowering experience”. The filmmaker also thanked I & B Minister Smriti Irani for providing him with some “space” to express himself in a free and fearless manner through his movie.

I was asked by the board, my intention to make this film and I spoke freely and fearlessly and was accorded the respect of a filmmaker by CBFC. Last time that happened was GOW #Mukkabaaz — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2018

In times of uncertainty and great doubt I am grateful to actually have a reasonable, rational and empowering experience with the CBFC . U/A with one voluntary audio deletion #Mukkabaaz — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2018

Thank you @prasoonjoshi_ and @smritiirani and the board and the revising committee panel . Just to be given space to speak freely and fearlessly makes it all so worth it. #Mukkabaaz — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2018

The filmmaker also said that a “voluntary audio deletion was the difference between getting an A certificate and the U/A.”

Starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Zoya Hussain, the sports drama chronicles the power dynamics in Uttar Pradesh and has been praised even before its scheduled release on January 12.

The change of guard at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had made filmmaker Anurag Kashyap a very happy man. Asked for his view on the new CBFC chairman, the filmmaker said, “I might disagree with the things [Prasoon Joshi] says or does sometimes, but not all the time. Also, he’s a very open person. What is amazing is that a dialogue is possible.”

He also added, “I believe there should be no censorship and only certification, and I believe Prasoon Joshi is the kind of person who believes in that, because he has often talked about it.”

In 2016, Kashyap locked horns with Nihalani when the latter had asked for 94 cuts in Udta Punjab, including the demand for dropping the word 'Punjab,' something that would defeat the point of the film itself. Kashyap had issues with CBFC during his directorial debut Paanch and Ugly.