Mulk: Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop lauding Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors from Bollywood who is very good at multi-tasking. At the age of 75, the actor hasn’t slowed down and keeps himself busy in one thing or the other apart from his shoots. He has been a role model to many and has always been appreciative towards his young co-stars. And same is the case with his co-star Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen with him in Badla.

Amitabh shared the trailer of Mulk that stars Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor on his Twitter handle lauding their efforts. But what he wrote further caught everyone’s attention. Sr. Bachchan called out to Taapsee and wrote, “Oye kudiye, kiniyaan picturaan karege yaar ik saal vich?”

T 2862 - https://t.co/yAMen6Dyjp

the trailer of 'Mulk' .. my wishes and love ..@taapsee .. oye kudiye , kiniyaan picturaan karege yaar ik saal vich ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2018

Replying to Amitabh’s tweet, Taapsee wrote, “Hahahahaha. Sir aap haan karo ek do aur karte hai saath mein.”

Hahahahaha. Sir aap haan karo ek do aur karte hai saath mein. ❤️❤️❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 9, 2018

Looks like Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed with the hard work of the Judwaa 2 actress who is slowly and steadily making her presence felt in Bollywood.

The two have worked together in PINK which received good reviews from both, the audiences and the critics. The two are teaming up once again for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. They recently wrapped up the shooting of the film in Gasglow.

We are looking forward to Badla!