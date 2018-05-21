Mulk gets Taapsee Pannu back to the courtroom drama after Pink; Here's the first look

Post the recent announcement of her film Soorma, actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media to announce her next big release Mulk, which also stars Rishi Kapoor. She shared the first still from the movie which shows her dressed as a lawyer standing beside Rishi Kapoor in a courtroom. Though the actress had earlier revealed the name of her character, Aarti, and the release date of the film, the new look indicates the film to be another ‘fight for justice’ for Taapsee.

एक बार फिर अदालत होगी, कटघरा होगा, एक परिवार होगा, एक मानसिकता होगी और विरोध होगा। perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk

और हाँ ..... रमज़ान मुबारक :)

- Aarti

(पूरा नाम जानने के लिए मिलिए cinema घर मैं 27th July 2018 को..... इन्तज़ार रहेगा) pic.twitter.com/lHaM08kcAB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 21, 2018

The very first look at the still takes us back to Pink, which was Taapsee’s last courtroom drama. But the difference remains that the bold lady stood as an accused in Pink’s courtroom, and on the contrary, Mulk shows her as the questioner. She will also be reportedly playing the role of Rishi Kapoor’s daughter-in-law in the film which brings into light the fact that Mulk is her next woman-centric movie after Naam Shabana and Pink.

"After a short break of doing a light-hearted film, I am back to doing a movie which will trigger debate and touch hearts," Taapsee said in a statement to TOI. "It's a social thriller and I am so looking forward to sharing screen space with few of the best actors we have in the industry. It's a beautiful ensemble and films like these really help me grow as an actor," she added.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta. With Taapsee slowly unveiling facts of the film, fans now wait for July 27, for the film to hit the screens.