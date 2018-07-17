Mulk is not funded by Dawood Ibrahim, an agitated Anubhav Sinha claps back at trolls

Every time, a movie on the theme of religion makes its way to the viewers, it receives brickbats, because a section of our audience is sensitive when it comes to the matters of religion. Now, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming flick Mulk, which is based on a true journey of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour has been trolled incessantly.

The trolls have been targeting the movie stating that it is funded by terrorist organisations and political parties. Now, director Anubhav Sinha has lashed out at the trolls with a hard-hitting reply.

An open letter to all the trolls. Bring it on!!! pic.twitter.com/QSLMOBLmnz — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 15, 2018

He clarified that the movie is not funded by Dawoor Ibrahim, or Rahul Gandhi or even the RSS. He has said that the people who troll do not have any future. The man has surely spilled his heart out in the letter.

Talking about Mulk, the trailer was recently unveiled and the film seems to have a strong message on religious inequality with the backdrop of a courtroom drama, Rishi Kapoor plays the titular role of Murad Ali Mohammad, whereas Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a lawyer Aarti Mohammad. The movie also stars Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar.

It will be releasing on August 3, 2018.