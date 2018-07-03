Mulk: Meet Shahid Mohammed aka Prateik Babbar the misguided youth

Taapsee Pannu is back in the courtroom with Mulk. A few days ago, the makers of Mulk had unveiled the character posters of Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu and it looks intriguing to say the least. The teaser too has hyped interest in the movie as Taapsee displays her skill in taking on a serious role. While the teaser gives us a small glimpse of Prateik Babbar, we now have a motion poster featuring the actor.

Prateik Babbar plays the role of Shahid Mohammed, a misguided youth. In the motion poster we hear Babbar’s voice saying there was a Mohammed Shahid who won a gold medal in hockey for the country and he is here to kill innocent people. Well, the motion poster is intense and surely makes us curious to know more about the film. The makers have also unveiled the motion poster featuring Rajat Kapoor who plays the role of an investigation officer in the movie.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is slated to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. After having a look at the motion posters and the teaser, we now simply can’t wait for the film. Mulk will clash with Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan and Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan.