MULK posters: Meet Aarti Mohammed and Murad Ali Mohammed, on either side of justice

Taapsee may have had a frivolous debut with Chashme Baddoor, but the actress is proving her mettle with every movie since then. Be it PINK or Naam Shabana, she shined through all her roles in Bollywood. And now, the lady is back with another courtroom drama. The difference? She is outside the box and is the one questioning, donning the garb of a lawyer. Also accompanying her is the legendary Rishi Kapoor.

The makers have released the posters of the movie, introducing the main characters, and the setting and names are enough to pique your curiosity.

Meet Taapsee Pannu, as Aarti Mohammad, the lawyer.

And here's Rishi Kapoor as Murad Ali Mohammad, the accused.

In today's volatile environment where names can hurt sentiments, we are hoping this one will be a social drama that would bring about a change in some way. With two powerhouse performers in the house, putting forth a heart-touching affair with a strong plot doesn't seem a tough task.

The movie will release on August 3 and is an Anubhav Sinha directorial. His last movie Tum Bin 2 fell flat at the box office so here's hoping that Mulk will bring him success.