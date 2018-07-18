home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Mulk: Rishi Kapoor aka Murad Ali Mohammed asks a very valid question

Mulk: Rishi Kapoor aka Murad Ali Mohammed asks a very valid question

First published: July 18, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk has grabbed our attention thanks to its captivating trailer. The movie stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. The makers have now dropped a promotional video with Rishi Kapoor who plays the role of Murad Ali Mohammed in the film.

In the promo, Rishi Kapoor aka Murad Ali Mohammed asks a very valid question as to why he (a Muslim) has to prove his love for India. The actor’s dialogues in this promotional video is surely set to hit you hard.

A few days ago, a similar promotional video featuring Taapsee was released in which she too was heard asking why people are behaving with her differently just because she is Aarti Mohammed.

While the movie surely looks very interesting, we hope the content doesn’t irk sentiments. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is slated to release on August 3, 2018. It will clash with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Anubhav Sinha #Bollywood #Entertainment #Manoj Pahwa #Mulk #Prateik Babbar #Rajat Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor #Taapsee Pannu #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All