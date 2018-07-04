Mulk: Taapsee Pannu introduces Ashutosh Rana as the vile Santosh Anand

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk is creating a subtle furore, one update at a time. The teaser and posters suggest a sensitive matter of religious identity and one's certificate of patriotism, and while there are takers for the same, it is being trolled as well. However, that doesn't seem to deter Taapsee who is known to give it back to trolls. She is quietly posting the updates and introducing the characters. And the latest one is that of Ashutosh Rana. Taapsee has introduced his character, Santosh Anand.

From the motion poster, Rana's character comes out quite vile, and given his calibre and record, we can firmly say that he would do justice to the character. Rana plays Santosh Anand, the public prosecutor who has to prove that the accused Murad Ali Mohammed (played by Rishi Kapoor), is guilty. On the other side is Aarti Mohammed, played by Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee's name in the movie has garnered interest.

Mulk is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha, whose last stint Tum Bin II failed to make any mark. It couldn't even match up to the legacy of the original. We hope that with Mulk, he comes back in the game. The strong star cast surely gives hope.

Mulk also stars Rajat Kapoor and Prateik Babbar amongst others, in pivotal roles.