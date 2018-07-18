Mulk: Taapsee Pannu takes cues from Amitabh Bachchan's performance in PINK

Amitabh Bachchan's stellar act as a lawyer in PINK is something Taapsee Pannu has taken major cues from for her next. As she goes on to act as a lawyer in Mulk, Taapsee is on her way to get the mannerism and nuances of her character correct. Who better than Big B can be a reference point?

"On celluloid, Bachchan sir's character in Pink, his portrayal of a stern and convincing lawyer was the best point of reference for me," Taapsee told Mid-day.

Bachchan's character in PINK was advocating in favour of women who were subjected to assault but instead of nearing justice, were being shamed. Taapsee, in Mulk, will fight for justice for a client who might be being framed due to his religion.

"Since I have worked with him in the film, I have learned how he executed the role. While we are diverse as actors, and the situation my character is in, is different, there were nuances that I picked up from watching him personally. Sir's sternness is something I observed closely. He could build the aura that the character needed," she added.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk revolves around a Muslim family that is trying to regain its lost glory. It is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.