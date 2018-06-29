Mulk teaser: This Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer looks hard-hitting

The first look posters of Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk were unveiled yesterday (June 28). What grabbed our attention the most was the character name of Taapsee Pannu. The actress plays the role of a lawyer named Aarti Mohammed. The makers of the film have now dropped the teaser, and after watching it we can say that this one looks like a hard-hitting flick.

The 47 second teaser introduces us to the actors in the film. The movie stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. This one looks like a courtroom drama with religion as the backdrop of it. Watch the teaser here…

While Rishi Kapoor is good in the teaser, it is Taapsee Pannu who simply nails it.

Well, the concept of Mulk seems a bit controversial. We really hope that the movie doesn’t face any issues. By the way, we loved the film’s tagline – ‘When Your Own Disown You’.

Mulk is slated to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. It will be clashing with Fanney Khan and Karwaan. While the former stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role, the latter has Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, who is making his Hindi film debut with this one.