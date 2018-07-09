Mulk Trailer: A courtroom drama that gives out a strong message on religious equality

We’ve seen plenty of movies tackling the subject of terrorism and here comes a new story which tackles terrorism with the focus on religious inequality.

While, we all know that Muslims are treated like a minority, the movie depicts the theme of a Muslim family bearing the brunt of being involved in a terror attack. Rishi Kapoor plays the titular role of Murad Ali Mohammad, the patriarch of the family who refuses to accept the dead body of his son who was supposedly a terrorist. Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer Aarti Mohammad who is out to get the family justice as they get blamed of treason.

Ashutosh Rana plays the opposition lawyer, while actors like Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra play supporting roles.

The movie which boasts of an ensemble cast has packed in an impressive trailer with strong dialogues. This is the second courtroom drama for Taapsee Pannu after Pink, however, here she is an advocate and not the victim. All the actors bring out their best in the trailer.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, produced by Deepak Mukut & Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is slated to hit the big screens on August 3, 2018.