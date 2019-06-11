Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 1.46 pm June 11 2019, 1.46 pm

The first showers of the season are here and we cannot wait to sit back and relax with a hot cup of tea and fried snacks. The monsoon showers are often used as a cinematic tool in various Bollywood films to bring out the beauty of a place or to depict a particular mood, such as love or melancholy. In real life too, Monsoon makes people mushy (it's true). And what is a better way to live the romance than to listen to some of the most iconic monsoon songs from Bollywood! We have picked out some of our favourite songs of all time, and everyone from Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor features on our list!

1. Pyaar Hua, Ikraar Hua, Shree 420 (1955)

This Raj Kapoor and Nargis starrer song is one of the most iconic monsoon songs in the history of Hindi cinema. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, the image of Raj kapoor and Nargis sharing the same umbrella became symbolic of filmy love!

2. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, this song follows the visual of a heavy shower where Madhubala's car breaks down and she asks for Kumar's help. It is a one-man show where Kishore Kumar flirts with Madhubala while repairing her car. Though shot indoors, it is the beginning of the iconic monsoon romance in the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, forever immortalised by the real-life couple!

3. Koi Ladki Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

All 90s kids remember dancing to this song at some point or other in our childhood. However as we grow up, we realise this song depicts the beginning of a friendship that will turn into love. Also, the evergreen pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit make it an unforgettable monsoon experience!

4. Ghanan Ghanan, Lagaan (2001)

Unlike the other songs on the list, this isn't a love song. This masterpiece by AR Rahman is the song of hope and love for one's land. It is a group of villager's plea to the rain gods to have mercy on their parched land and a brief shimmer of hope when the skies darken, only to clear out again. This song perfectly captures the condition of many Indian villages and show how monsoon is the lifeline of many areas of the country.

5. Barso Re, Guru (2007)

This song fills one with the urge to go out and dance in the rain! Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by AR Rahman, Barso Re paints a portrait of lush green fields and farm villages of Kerala. Aishwarya Rai dancing in the rain and having fun is an image we can never get out of our mind!

6. Iktaara, Wake UP Sid (2009)

This song signifies how Monsoons and Mumbai are symbiotic to each other. Wake Up Sid is a coming of age movie and Mumbai is almost like a character in the film. This song, when featured at the end of film, brings the visual of Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma's characters, who have matured because of their experiences in the city, finding their way back together. There is no other song that can describe Mumbai, rains and Marine Drive better than Iktaara. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Iktaara is sung by Kavita Seth.

We hope these songs brought back happy memories during the gloomy monsoons. Happy monsoons peeps!