Priyanka Kaul July 02 2019, 1.37 pm July 02 2019, 1.37 pm

Until monsoons hit Mumbai, impatience turns into whining. And when they actually hit? Well, more whining! The monsoon rains have just started and things have started getting ugly already. Lanes are getting water clogged, roads are getting jammed and people are taking hours to travel from one place to another. In the aftermath, schools and colleges have shutting down, the government has declared a public holiday, trains and flights are getting delayed and what not.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently posted his situation due to this. Even though the Mumbaikars are in this together, Kashyap was quick to tweet on his not-so-privileged-sometimes moment. The Gangs of Wasseypur director tweeted how he had already spent 3 hours in the traffic jam and had one more hour to go.

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s tweet here:

Three hours in traffic and still an hour away from destination 🤔 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 1, 2019

He later followed it up with another tweet which said:

And after 54 minutes I am still one hour away..Google maps fail when it comes to evaluating time in mumbai traffic .. I think their time clocks are built for American Traffic Jams.. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 1, 2019

The filmmaker has no directorial project in hand but has a few upcoming as a producer, namely Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh. Kashyap is also launching Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya in a movie titled Bamfaad, costarring Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

Meanwhile, different predictions and cautions are being declared by the forecasters and meteorological departments. “Extremely heavy” rainfall is being anticipated today and on July 4 and 5 in Thane and Palghar, according to the Meteorological Department. Skymet, a private weather forecast company, said,” Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life.”

While Kashyap was stuck on the roads, actress Sonam Kapoor wanted to know whether or not the Airport was open. She tweeted the question and tagged the Mumbai police and Aiport authorities.

Here's Sonam's tweet:

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

Amid the trolls, there was Mumbai Police’s reply as well.

As per information received from Airport Manager, flights are landing & departing from the airport depending upon weather condition & R mostly delayed. Pls check status of your flight b4 starting for airport.Due to waterlogging, travel time to airport may take longer than usual. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2019