Air travel is never easy during monsoons. Especially if you are a first time air traveller. Actor Randeep Hooda has to face a strange situation when the relentless showers in Mumbai forced his Delhi-Mumbai flight to divert to Nagpur late Monday night. Hooda was travelling with three of his uncles, two of whom were first time air travellers.
Prior to this, the actor had posted another tweet, before he boarded the flight. In the picture, he had shared that he was travelling to Mumbai with his three ‘Kakas’ (uncles). Out of them, two were travelling by plane for the first time and was surely ‘thrilled.’
Sadly, Randeep’s uncles did not have a pleasant first-time experience at all.
The actor, was last seen in the movie Bhaagi 2, and had recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2, with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aryan, and Sara Ali Khan.
The situation in the city is alarming and in the wake of the heavy water logging and persistent downpours in various parts of Mumbai, the State government has declared July 2 as a public holiday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) too, claimed that due to continuous downpour for four days straight, this was the heaviest rains recorded in Mumbai in the last ten years.
Ashish Shelar, school education minister also declared that schools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Konkan areas will remain shut for July 2.
