Director Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer Mumbai Saga is surely his most ambitious films. Where directors struggle to ensemble even lead characters or parallel roles, Sanjay has taken on board a huge star cast. Now, it has been revealed that after taking John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi on board, it took the filmmaker just 24 hours to convince all the other actors.

A source was quoted as saying, “The film is a multi-starrer with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi playing central protagonists. However, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff have key roles to play as well and they said yes to the film in a jiffy without asking any questions. Same was the case with Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy as well. As for Amol Gupte and Prateik Babbar, they do very few films but consented when they realized it was Sanjay Gupta himself directing the film.”

The movie will be a comeback of sorts for actors Prateik Babbar and Suniel Shetty, who had no movies in their kitty and had been away from the silver screen. Jackie Shroff will be seen in the movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat. Rohit Roy is currently doing a web series named Memories that streams on Viu India. Gulshan Grover too will be seen in the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release next year.

Mumbai Saga is slated to go on the floors by next month and is expected to release by 2020. The movie is co-produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The director Sanjay said, “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) for putting his faith and might in it is one such story that needs to be said on screen.”

Sanjay Gupta said in a statement. “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table,” Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying.