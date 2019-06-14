Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 2.29 pm June 14 2019, 2.29 pm

After a lot of speculations, Sanjay Gupta has revealed the ultimate cast of his upcoming gangster thriller Mumbai Saga. It was earlier announced that the movie will star John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and now Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been roped in to star alongside the two. Going by the picture shared by the filmmaker, the film also has Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

With this, all we can say is that the ensemble cast of Mumbai Saga includes some of the talented actors from the fraternity. Also, this will be the very first time that John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be sharing the screen space. Talking about the photo, the starcast is seen pulling off a stylish look with a lot of SWAG.

Have a look at the tweet below:

Even I am more than happy to collaborate with you Sirji. May God bless us as we embark on our ambitious journey together. https://t.co/E1bOZqnO5i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 14, 2019

"25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Gupta said in a statement.