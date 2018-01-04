Mumbai shutdown affects Bollywood, spares some

City-wide protests by the Dalit community due to the Bhima Koregaon incident had disrupted the daily lives of Mumbaikars on Januray 3, 2017. With road blocks, train blocks and shops being closed, it was not only the common man’s life that was affected but the entertainment industry also took a hit. Many shoots and media interactions were cancelled. Nevertheless, there were some stars who didn’t seem to be deterred by the bandh.

Take for example Arjun Kapoor. The 2 States actor was not letting any sort of bandh come between him and his hair as he made a trip to the salon.

Or Sophie Chaudhary and Freddy Daruwala who were at Manish Malhotra’s house for dinner.

A protest is not going to ruin Sara Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and fashion designer Tania Shroff’s plan of dinner.

Despite a few stars daring to step out in the tense atmosphere of Mumbai bandh, many events and shoots were cancelled.

The launch event of the song Subah Subah from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had to be cancelled in the wake of the protests. Director Luv Ranjan, however, went ahead and released the song on Twitter.

Shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming movie at Feroz Khan’s suburban studio had to be cancelled as well. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh were supposed to rehearse for a promotional track. “The shoot was scheduled for January 4 at a Panvel college with approximately 5,000 students in attendance but has now been pushed to January 8,” Rakul told Mumbai Mirror.

The Mukkabaaz team comprising of director Anurag Kashyap, producer Aanand L Rai and actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain and Jimmy Shergill had to cancel their plans to promote their movie at Andheri on Wednesday.​