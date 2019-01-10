Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reacts to reports of the film going on floors in 2019

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi shot to fame with Tere Mere Sapne, released in 1996 but it was the Munna Bhai instalments that made him Bollywood's favourite. The 50-year-old is best known to fans as Circuit, the sidekick to Sanjay Dutt in the Munna Bhai series. Moreover, the immense success of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. has also earned him mass entertainment films like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and Dhamaal among others. The piece of news that has got hit fans excited over the last few weeks have been reports of the actor issuing a statement on Munna Bhai 3.

The reports suggested that Warsi revealed that Munna Bhai 3’s script is almost ready and will go on floors by mid or end of 2019. When quizzed about the same by Pinkvilla, the actor told the portal exclusively, "Really? I did not! It's not true. There's no date, there's no time. I'll tell you what the truth is. The truth is that the last time I had a chat with Raju (Rajkumar Hirani), he mentioned that the script is being worked on. It's doing well and moving fast and smooth. Hopefully, by the end of 2019, he's planning to start shooting. These are all desires and wishes and they could not be true, or they could happen, could not happen. But that's how it is."

Well, this is surely uncertain news then. We hope we come across some confirmation on the film soon and Munna-Circuit are back on our screens!