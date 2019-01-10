image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reacts to reports of the film going on floors in 2019

Bollywood

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reacts to reports of the film going on floors in 2019

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 10 2019, 6.21 pm
back
Arshad WarsiBollywoodCircuitEntertainmentMunnaMunna Bhai 3Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.Tere Mere Sapne
nextAmitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to come together for Mani Ratnam’s next?
ALSO READ

Arshad Warsi’s latest revelation about Munna Bhai 3 will get you excited!

Golmaal 5: The Super five are back with the next instalment to roll next year!

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 15 years, fans demand a third instalment