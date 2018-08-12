Mural of the story: Sridevi is now a piece of art in this Mumbai bylane

Sridevi needs no introduction. Without a Godfather, she carved a successful path for herself in the field of cinema and the rest is history. It was the phenomenal actress’ dedication and hard work, which made her a true legend and got her the tag of the lady superstar. Sadly, the English Vinglish actress left us all on February 24 this year creating a vacuum that can never be filled. But she will always be remembered, with her films being close to our hearts.

Tomorrow (13th August 2018) marks Sridevi’s first birthday after her demise and looks like Mumbaikars have already found an artistic way to pay her a tribute. Just before the late actress’ 55th birthday, Ranjit Dahiya, the man behind the Bollywood Art Project, has set on a mission to immortalize iconic Sridevi in his painting. Ranjit with his team has created a 18ft tall mural painting of Sridevi on a building wall on Chapel Road, Bandra, Mumbai.

In a conversation with in.com, Ranjit has expressed his love for Sridevi and how he finalized on this picture of the late actress from the film Gurudev for the mural.

When Pinkvilla got in touch with late Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, he was grateful to know about this honour. He was quoted saying, "There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die’ Sri lives with us every day.. not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her.. thank u for this honour.. Boney, Jahnvi & Khushi.."

You’ll be always missed, Sridevi!