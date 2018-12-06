Murugadoss reveals his plans for Thuppakki sequel with Vijay

Looking back at successful actor-director combinations in Kollywood, the duo of Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss will always stand tall for churning out three films in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. While the first two went on to become profitable ventures, the third was an average ROI venture despite the towering gross values that it acquired at the box office, due to its high price of sale.

In one of his recent interviews, the director has spoken about the plans to have sequels for any of the three films. “Both Thuppakki and Kaththi have been finished with open endings, giving space for possible sequels to evolve. But of course, every sequel needs a strong core for it to bloom in the right way. Since the first part is a blockbuster, the sequel would carry a lot of responsibility and will have to be extremely powerful in terms of its content. In that regard, I have an idea to work on the sequel of Thuppakki, let’s see if it pans out,” he said.

Murugadoss is now working on the final draft of the script for his next film which will star Superstar Rajinikanth. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions with cinematography by Santhosh Sivan.