Mush alert! Ileana D’cruz is full of love because it’s her significant other’s birthday – view pic

Actress Ileana D’cruz has been in a happy state of mind on the personal front, as her relationship with her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is going great. We mean it’s always pleasant to be in a fulfilling and happy relationship and Ileana’s love affair is on a similar track.

Her Instagram profile is full of candid and gorgeous pictures that are clicked by her beau, but this time, she chose to share a picture with him in the frame. And, it’s full of love, we say! The way she is looking at him, is oh-so-romantic!

The picture has a lovely note to go with it and Ileana has professed her love for her man in the most adorable manner.

Speaking of their love life, there have speculations around their marital status as both of them haven’t addressed this ever. Also, rumours around her pregnancy surfaced online, but she shunned them by saying, “I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was. It's something I have always wanted. But there's still time. I still don't want to become pregnant yet.”

Workwise, Ileana was last seen in Raid opposite Ajay Devgn and now she is all set to return to South cinema with a Telugu flick called Amar Akbar Anthony.