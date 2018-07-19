Mush alert! Ileana D’cruz is full of love because it’s her significant other’s birthday – view pic

Actress Ileana D’cruz has been in a happy state of mind on the personal front, as her relationship with her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is going great. We mean it’s always pleasant to be in a fulfilling and happy relationship and Ileana’s love affair is on a similar track.Her Instagram profile is full of candid and gorgeous pictures that are clicked by her beau, but this time, she chose to share a picture with him in the frame. And, it’s full of love, we say! The way she is looking at him, is oh-so-romantic!
Happy Birthday my love ♥️ Seriously I don’t know how you get sexier with every year I’ve known you! Ain’t complaining though 😛 I hope you have the best year ever...you deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I’d consider myself very lucky! I love you ♥️
The picture has a lovely note to go with it and Ileana has professed her love for her man in the most adorable manner.Speaking of their love life, there have speculations around their marital status as both of them haven’t addressed this ever. Also, rumours around her pregnancy surfaced online, but she shunned them by saying, “I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was. It's something I have always wanted. But there's still time. I still don't want to become pregnant yet.”
My face when I know it’s a holiday tomorrow and I can sleep in 😌 📷 @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️
Workwise, Ileana was last seen in Raid opposite Ajay Devgn and now she is all set to return to South cinema with a Telugu flick called Amar Akbar Anthony.
When he says act natural 💁🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ 📷@andrewkneebonephotography ♥️