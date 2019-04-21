Musician Anoushka Shankar has the perfect antidote for bruised fingers

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 5.39 pm April 21 2019, 5.39 pm

Renowned sitar player Anoushka Shankar is busy with her ongoing tour. It seems there is no respite for Anoushka quite literally as she has injured her fingers by constantly playing the sitar non-stop. The artiste got busy with her tour from March 20th. The 21-day tour called Traveller has rolled all across the US and neighbouring countries. Currently, Anoushka is gearing up for a show in California in the US. She will soon move to Washington and then travel to places like Canada, New York, France, Germany, Arizona, Los Angeles etc, before she comes back to California for her last show on May 19, held at Walt Disney concert hall.

Amidst the hectic schedule, Anoushka ended up bruising her fingers by playing the sitar non-stop. She took to Twitter to post the picture of her injury. With her schedule being so tight thanks to her back-to-back shows, we wonder how she will cope up with the wound. The tweet also shared the location and the time of her latest performance held in California.

Anoushka is the daughter of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and was born to him when he was 61 years old. She began training on the sitar with her father at the age of seven. As part of her training, she began accompanying him on the tanpura at his performances from the age of ten. Apart from her love for music, Shankar also ventured into acting with a film titled Dance Like a Man (2004). She also tried her hands on writing and wrote a biography of her father, Bapi: The Love of My Life. She has also been a columnist and has written for magazines and newspapers. In terms of music, she has released her albums like Anoushka, Anourag, Rise, Traveller, Traces of You among others.