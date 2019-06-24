Priyanka Kaul June 24 2019, 7.23 pm June 24 2019, 7.23 pm

By now, we are all aware that the dance reality show Nach Baliye is coming with its season 9. Even before it has started, the show has been able to garner a lot of buzz. Be it either due to Salman Khan’s production house coming forward to produce it or the theme of pairing up with your exes as dance couple, the show has been in the headlines for something or the other.

According to ABP news, Common Wealth Games medalist wrestler Geeta Phogat and Common Wealth Games bronze medalist Pawan Kumar have been invited to be a part of the show as contestants. The couple was approached in the last season, but they had to let it go due to date issues. According to a source quote to ABP news, “Geeta and Pawan were offered the previous season of Nach Baliye, but they couldn’t do it. However, this time around, they are seeming to be interested and there are high possibilities of them participating in the show.”

Geeta Phogat became a known face after she won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She then went ahead and became the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympic Summer Games. The blockbuster movie Dangal, starring Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra is loosely based on her family and her journey in the realm of wrestling. Her part was played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This won’t be the first time Geeta will be seen on TV. The wrestler had made her TV debut with the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant. However, she was eliminated from the show after a few episodes.