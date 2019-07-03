The 9th season of the popular dance reality show – Nach Baliye - is coming back with a bang. What makes this season a little more special is the fact that it is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. While fans wait with bated breath to know the final list of all its contestants, we have an interesting update on the dance show. TV actor-turned-Bollywood star Mouni Roy, who has been a part of several daily operas and films, has been roped in to perform for the opening act of Nach Baliye 9.
A source close to the show’s production has revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the Gold actor has been neck-deep into the rehearsals, as it is one going to be a lengthy performance. The source said, “While it has been pre-recorded for the premiere, she will join Salman and the contestants for the shoot again for a brief segment.” Mouni, on the other hand, said to the tabloid that she wishes to perform a Kathak act. She was quoted as saying, “I would love to do something related to Kathak and other classical dance forms. That’s something I have dreamt of doing since was a little girl.”
Talking about Nach Baliye 9, the format of this season is going to be interesting, as audiences will get to see both real-life couples and ex-couples as participants. TV star Urvashi Dholakia is among one of the final contestants. In the past, in.com quizzed the actor if she has teamed up with her ex, to which she stated, “I would not like to comment if I am teamed up with him or not. These are just speculations. You guys know that I love to surprise all. Toh jisko jo sochna hai who soche.
” She added, “You will see me with my next (future boyfriend) on the show for sure”Read More