Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 9.58 pm July 03 2019, 9.58 pm

The 9th season of the popular dance reality show – Nach Baliye - is coming back with a bang. What makes this season a little more special is the fact that it is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. While fans wait with bated breath to know the final list of all its contestants, we have an interesting update on the dance show. TV actor-turned-Bollywood star Mouni Roy, who has been a part of several daily operas and films, has been roped in to perform for the opening act of Nach Baliye 9.

A source close to the show’s production has revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the Gold actor has been neck-deep into the rehearsals, as it is one going to be a lengthy performance. The source said, “While it has been pre-recorded for the premiere, she will join Salman and the contestants for the shoot again for a brief segment.” Mouni, on the other hand, said to the tabloid that she wishes to perform a Kathak act. She was quoted as saying, “I would love to do something related to Kathak and other classical dance forms. That’s something I have dreamt of doing since was a little girl.”

View this post on Instagram Center Stage 💙 at #Feminamissindia2019 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 17, 2019 at 8:41am PDT