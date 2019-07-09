Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 5.40 pm July 09 2019, 5.40 pm

The ninth season of the dance TV reality show Nach Baliye is being produced by Salman Khan. You might have already heard that the show has a unique plot this year. Former lovers are reuniting as contestants this time, and will hopefully spark great chemistries on the stage. Salman recently appeared in Bharat with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and we wonder if she'd make an appearance in the show as well.

That's something we have to find out with time. But Salman is certainly worked up with how we continuously quiz him about his (probable) marriage, love interest (if any) and more. We just got our hands on a leaked video from the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Guess what's happening there?

"Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce. Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par. Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath? Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar? Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu (Salman has announced the date of his wedding. When asked about his wedding, Salman slammed a reporter. Will Salman pair with his ex-girlfriend for his next film? Which unfortunate soul happens to be Salman's true love? So many questions, but nobody has an answer. I guess I should answer all the questions,'" he is heard saying.

Salman is quite rightly called the most eligible bachelor of the industry. The last we knew, he was rumouredly dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. However, it's been a while since we spotted them together. Whether he is ever going to tie the knot, is a question he has been asked a few thousand times. In one instance, he actually confessed that marriage made no sense to him.

“Now, say if someone comes and asks me something straight up, like this whole marriage shit. They're really not interested, you know that. They just want to chhapo that marriage thingy. That pisses me off. For me, I think marriage is a waste of money!” he told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

Okay? Don't ask him 'that' question anymore!